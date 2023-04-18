Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 44,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.66. 745,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.