Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 548,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,036,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,444,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.