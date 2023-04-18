Forsta AP Fonden Sells 35,900 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 967,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

