Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 225,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fortinet by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 573,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 147,403 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,423,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 566,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 608,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,718. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.