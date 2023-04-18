Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortis by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortis by 88.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Fortis by 861.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 535,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.