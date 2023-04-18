Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.