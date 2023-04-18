Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.90. 109,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.