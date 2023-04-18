Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$237.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$204.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE FNV opened at C$207.52 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.28.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.