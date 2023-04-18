Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 158,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

