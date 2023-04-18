Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 16347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 208.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $576,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

