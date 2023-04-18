FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $108,216.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,971 shares of company stock valued at $584,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

