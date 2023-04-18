G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

