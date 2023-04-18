G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
G6 Materials Trading Down 12.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
Further Reading
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.