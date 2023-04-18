G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGGGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

About G6 Materials

(Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.