Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.