GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) versus Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Head to Head Comparison

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAMCO Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GAMCO Investors and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.91 $65.56 million $2.51 7.71 Interactive Brokers Group $4.09 billion 8.61 $380.00 million $3.74 22.40

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% Interactive Brokers Group 9.30% 3.77% 0.36%

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats GAMCO Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

