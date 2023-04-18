Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

