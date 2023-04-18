Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.17. 1,227,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

