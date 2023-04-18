Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 668,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,970. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

