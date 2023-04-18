Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

