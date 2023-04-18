General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 4.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

