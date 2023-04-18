George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.81

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.81 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.