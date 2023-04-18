Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 28th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

