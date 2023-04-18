Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
