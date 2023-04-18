Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 79.5% in March

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,659. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.