Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Raised by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 8.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 173,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,404. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

