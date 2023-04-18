Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Up 6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.49 ($8.14) and last traded at €7.47 ($8.12). Approximately 382,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($7.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.37.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.