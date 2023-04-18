Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 7.6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 13,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $854.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

