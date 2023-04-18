Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,400,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 838,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 263,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

