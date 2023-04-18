Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PAVE stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

