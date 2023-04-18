Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

