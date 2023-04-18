Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,223,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.