Greg Smith Sells 66,270 Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £39,099.30 ($48,384.23).

Greg Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Greg Smith purchased 35,052 shares of IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,979.64 ($24,724.22).

IP Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:IPO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 58.10 ($0.72). 855,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of £604.24 million, a PE ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.29. IP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.80 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.15).

IP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently -294.12%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.82) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

