Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.95 and last traded at $186.97. 25,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 72,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
