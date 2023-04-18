Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.95 and last traded at $186.97. 25,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 72,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.