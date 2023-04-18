GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 6.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $8,863,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $142,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 188.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 570,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 372,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 645,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 204,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ GXII opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

