GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 0.6% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $39,521.19 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

