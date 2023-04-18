Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of HA stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

