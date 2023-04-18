HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,075,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,380,777 shares.The stock last traded at $68.65 and had previously closed at $68.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $13,101,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

