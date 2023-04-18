Head-To-Head Survey: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90 DocuSign 3 9 3 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PagerDuty and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

PagerDuty currently has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $62.93, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 8.41 -$128.42 million ($1.45) -23.53 DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.32 -$97.45 million ($0.49) -109.75

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagerDuty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -34.63% -43.39% -13.52% DocuSign -3.87% -7.15% -1.20%

Summary

DocuSign beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

