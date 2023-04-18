Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0673 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $40.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00041287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,214,139 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,045,213,841.275795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06689657 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $35,269,935.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.