Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.13 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $39.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,214,140 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

