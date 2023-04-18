HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.76 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. HI has a market cap of $27.76 million and $175,130.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.67 or 0.99966266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01013759 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $255,053.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

