Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. FIX cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Homology Medicines Trading Up 1.9 %

About Homology Medicines

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.