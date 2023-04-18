Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 134.3% in March

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HNGKY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

