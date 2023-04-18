Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625,538 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

TWNK stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

