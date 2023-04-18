i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.00. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
