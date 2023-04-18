i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.00. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

