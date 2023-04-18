ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 84.1% in March

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

