ICON Price Reaches $0.34 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $322.89 million and $20.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,518,245 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,470,494.8489668 with 954,470,473.3133273 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.34528559 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $38,260,028.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

