Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading Up 11.1%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) was up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 425,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 353,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.43.

In other Image Scan news, insider Sunil Vadgama purchased 61,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,227.06 ($1,518.45). Company insiders own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; bomb suppression blankets and safety circles data sheet; 3DX-EOD bomb disposal suit data sheet; and 3DX-search suit data sheet.The company's industrial products include production line systems, such as MDXi-NT, a high-resolution turnkey X-ray inspection system; laboratory systems, which comprise MDXi, cabinet based systems for stand-alone use; ThreatScan-LS1 X-ray scanning systems; and emission control solutions and other applications.

