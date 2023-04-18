ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.27. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 718,745 shares.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

