IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
IN8bio Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 24,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.18.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
