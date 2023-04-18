IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 24,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

About IN8bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IN8bio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.