Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Holdings Cut by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $324,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

PSTP stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.